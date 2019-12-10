© Twitter



Thousands of people have turned out again across France in support of ongoing strikes against proposed pension reforms by President Emmanuel Macron's government.The Ministry of the Interior estimates some 339,000 people demonstrated throughout France, with 31,000 in the capital.While the numbers of protesters were massive, the turnout was almost twice as low compared to the protest heldalone, according to the CGT figures.The massive protests were triggered by Macron's plan to simplify the country's pension system, merging the current over 40 separate pension plans into a single, points-based one. TheIn some locations, as with the city of Lyon, the pension protests escalated into clashes between the demonstrators and law enforcement. Footage from the scene shows the police repeatedly charging the protesters and deploying tear gas, in an attempt to disperse them.The strikes have caused major transport disruptions since they kicked off on December 5.