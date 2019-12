© AFP via Getty Images



Who exactly is going on strike?

Why are they on strike?

How is this strike different from others?

have called for "unlimited strikes"

Even for a country with a reputation for strikes, France's planned walkouts on Thursday, December 5, could be the biggest the country has seen in years; many are predicting the country could come to an actual standstill. What's more, the strikes may last weeks.According to The Connection , the strike, making flights in and out of French airports difficult, notably because air traffic controllers will also walk out. Public travel generally will be made even more difficult by today's announcement by they intend to blockade major French roads from December 7 onwards . French people, reliant on cars to get to work have started stocking up on cans of petrol to have as a fall back in case garages run dry due to issues with delivery.are expected to protest-have given the Ministry of Education formal notice of their intention to strike. The police intend to hold action in support of the strikes from 10am to 3pm acrossand won't take part in additional airport or motorway checks throughout the day.-will likely join the fray andto the mix. The strike also has the support of the Gilets Jaunes movement, which has taken to the streets every weekend for the past year.The strike is against. President Macron wishes to streamline the current pension system comprising 42 separate regimes into a single operating system. The new system would introduce a "points system" of retirement, whichearlyof many public service workers.More importantly for the protesters, the reforms Currently, public sector workers' pensions are calculated on the salary they earned for the last six months of working life - which is usually the highest for most people - and they are also assessed on the 25 best years of their working life. The new system will take every year into account, meaning that people who worked on lower salaries for years or had periods of unemployment, will see that translate into a lower pension.. However, people generally seem to believe this will be much, much bigger. Firstly, in size, asand want this to be only the first, so it's likely to continue. Many unions have warned that strikes might run until Christmas. Thirdly, because of the stakes. French workerswhen Jacques Chirac tried to change the system; the proposed reform at that time, according to The Local , brought people to the streets in a way that hadn't been seen since the spring of discontent in May 1968. After weeks of protest at the government threatening to increase the age of retirement, the plan was dropped. The new plans are much more severe.A recent poll in La Tribune suggested that 60% of the general public is in favour and believe that the government avance en terrain miné-that is to say, faces a mine field fighting the weight of public opinion. Detractors believe the public might shift its opinion when airports and train tracks lay empty and daily lives become affected. It's really a case of who blinks first; people feel strongly but President Macron has staked his political reputation on the outcome. And the French are used to fighting for a cause. A European Trade Union Institute study found that