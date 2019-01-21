Protests in cities across France this weekend for 'Acte X' of the Yellow Vest movement were met with another round of heavy-handed reprisals from state security forces, not least the deployment of copious quantities of chemical weapons to disperse crowds. This revolution is not being televised - not truthfully anyway - because of a serious risk for the Powers That Be that its ideas will inspire people in other countries.This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the historic stand-off between government and the governed in France. This state of sclerosis is also apparent in the Anglosphere, where 'Brexit' is clearly being manipulated to deliver 'the right result' (i.e., no actual Brexit). Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Trump really wants that Wall, but instead a political wall has gone up, again blocking the popular choice.What happens when the democratic will of the people has nowhere to go? The 'globalist class' doesn't seem to understand that all its political gamesmanship, social engineering and brutal repression will lead to nowhere but their violent overthrow. As JFK once said: "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable."01:07:37