The letter, posted on the website of the rightwing Valeurs Actuelles magazine late Sunday, echoes the one published by the same publication last month but appears to have been written by an unknown number of younger troops still in active service.



Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said France was in danger of a civil war as it prepared to tackle President Emmanuel Macron in next April's election.

"If nothing is undertaken, laxity will continue to spread inexorably in society, causing, in the end, an explosion and the intervention of our comrades in action in a perilous mission of protecting our civilisational values and safeguarding our compatriots in the national territory," the letter said.



"There is no more time for procrastination, otherwise tomorrow the civil war will put an end to this growing chaos, and the dead, for which you will bear responsibility, will number in the thousands."

The French government and much of the public has reacted with outrage after another open letter issued by military personnel has warned that France is headed for "civil war" if it doesn't handle its Muslim extremism problem.The controversy was further stoked when Marine Le Pen - commonly dubbed by mainstream media as France's outspoken "leader of the far-right" - once again showed support for the letter by agreeing on the "danger of a civil war" in an apparent rallying of her base around the messagewhere they'll seek to take on President Emmanuel Macron. ClearlyBloomberg noted that "While Le Pen has consistently spoken out about, her recent comments are perhaps the most controversial to date."In particular Le Pen while at a campaign event on Monday had promoted the new letter as a "clear" assessment of the country's inability to combat the growing tide of Islamism."There is always the danger of civil war," she had said, which her opponents were quick to dimiss, and are calling out the statements as far-fetched and outrageous.Among more controversial highlights of the letter include the line:because it will be asked to do so," it said while addressing Macron, according to Bloomberg. It said the active duty signatoriesRead a translation of the full letter below...It also calls out French leaders' "hatred" of the country's own history (a reference to the ongoing debate over French colonialism) while at the same time making accommodating statements on Islamic extremism.And all of this comes after the shocking street beheading of 47-year old teacher Samuel Paty, who Muslim students and parents had accused of showing derogatory cartoons of Islam's founder Muhammad to his students. France and other European countries have since been rocked by similar Islamist shootings and attacks, including against Jewish neighborhoods