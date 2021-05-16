© Nicolas Tucat / Reuters



France's top policeman has blasted nearly a hundred of his former colleagues who signed an open letter asking the president to better defend the police from "hordes of masked individuals."The signatories wrote that attacks on police constitute "the rejection of our republican values, our customs and our model of society." The letter mentioned the death of Eric Masson, an officer who was killed during a drug raid in the southern city of Avignon this month."Open attacks on police stations by the hordes of armed and masked individuals are spreading across our territory with impunity," the letter said, adding that the country "has fragmented into enclaves.""It's time for effective measures to take back our own country and restore the authority of the State wherever it fails," they wrote.Frederic Veaux, France's top police official, responded in a letter of his own, which was cited by the French media. Veaux argued that former police officers are still bound by the 'duty of restraint' - a law that demands civil servants show "restraint and moderation" when expressing personal opinions in public.Veaux wrote that, regardless of the motives behind the petition, "your initiative weakens our institution more than it strengthens it." He argued that the French police force "more than ever needs self-confidence, unity and cohesion within its ranks, without the spirit of partisanship."At the same time, Veaux said that the government has made "important steps both in terms of protection of police officers and equipment."The letters attracted a lot of media attention and sparked debate in France. Marine Le Pen, who leads the conservative National Rally party, said she shared the concerns expressed by the soldiers. Government officials and top army brass argued that the tone of the petitions was inappropriate, and that the military should remain neutral in political affairs.Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre said that active-duty military personnel should resign if they wish to make such statements in public. He also said thatfor breaking the neutrality rule.