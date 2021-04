What was the admirals' concern?

The former senior navy officers were detained for a statement they made about maritime Black Sea access. Ankara said the comments were evocative of previous military coup attempts.The retired admirals signed a statement declaring their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through two straits that link the Mediterranean to the Black SeaTurkey on MondayThe statement prompted retaliation fromand avoid being dragged into a potentially devastating conflict., and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's authority to withdraw from international pacts such as the Istanbul Convention on violence against women , as causes for concern.they said."There is a need to avoid any statements and actions that could cause the Montreux Convention, an important treaty in terms of Turkey's survival, to be brought up for discussion."The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that the 10 retired admirals were detained as part of an investigation launched by Ankara's chief prosecutor. Four others were summoned to report to authorities within the next few days.The 14 individuals are suspected of having organized the declaration.The statement prompted strong condemnation by officials from the ruling party and government officials. They said it compared with statements that had accompanied past military takeovers in Turkey.Anadolu reported that the suspects were being investigated on the possible charge of reaching "an agreement with the aim of committing a crime against the security of the state and the constitutional order."The detained admiralsPresidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the statement bore typical characteristics of a military plot to overthrow the government. He said it evoked memories of a 2016 failed coup."A group of retired soldiers is putting themselves into a laughable and miserable position with their statement that echoes military coup times," he said.Turkey's secularist armed forces were once the dominant force in the country, but Erdogan and his Islamist-based Justice and Development Party have eroded their influence since attaining power in 2002.Islamic preacherTens of thousands of people have been arrested and jailed pending trial since 2016 on suspicion of belonging to Gulen's movement . In addition, more than 100,000 civil servants, among them teachers and police officers, have been sacked or suspended from their jobs for suspected links to the cleric.