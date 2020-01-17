Puppet Masters
Turkey starting troop deployment to Libya, will start granting drilling licenses in region - Erdogan
Tuvan Gumrukcu
Reuters
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 11:56 UTC
Reuters
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 11:56 UTC
Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan added that Turkey will continue to use all diplomatic and military means to ensure stability to its south, including in Libya. Erdogan is due to meet leaders of Germany, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday to discuss the conflict.
He also said Turkey would start granting licenses for exploration and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, in accord with a maritime agreement with Libya. He said Turkey's Oruc Reis ship would begin seismic activities in the region.
Taal volcano, Philippines
Quote of the Day
War is God's way of teaching Americans geography.
- Ambrose Bierce
Recent Comments
I can think of a country that needs regime change... And it ain’t anywhere near the Middle East, just it’s illegal occupation forces.
Great article Dennis! So true how the world would howl if anyone but the United States of Arseholes or Isrehell committed an obvious act of high...
Glad you’re back writing Joe Quinn. Well, it just seemed like yourself and Niall included might have been thinking about throwing in the towel, if...
With so much tension companies an employees are forced to adopt the mute policy, no comment. Refuse to justify why someone is rejected. Just...
Putin got tired of leading all alone, he wants support, and some rest.
