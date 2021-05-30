fiddleheads cafe mendocino
© Courtesy Chris Castleman/ Fiddleheads Cafe
Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino not only discourages wearing masks but also charges a penalty.
A cafe in Northern California is taking heat from mask lovers after its owner instituted a new policy charging $5 if customers wear face coverings.

The sign posted outside Fiddlehead's Cafe in Mendocino informs patrons they'll incur a $5 surcharge if they order masked.

"$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK," the sign says, adding, "AN ADDITIONAL $5 FEE WILL BE ADDED IF YOU ARE CAUGHT BRAGGING ABOUT YOUR VACCINE."

A footnote on the poster indicates the cafe means business: "PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO LOCAL CHARITIES ASSISTING DOMESTIC ABUSE VICTIMS."

The owner of Fiddlehead's, Chris Castleman, says he put the sign up because of the treatment he received over masks during the pandemic.

"I've been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay," Castleman told SFGate. "Some people get shocked by the sign but to see them turn around and get disgusted ... when they're asked to pay $5 [for charity], it's not in their wheelhouse. It's not something they're choosing to do."

Castleman says some customers have paid the fee while others have gotten upset over the charitable contribution.

The cafe owner says he's keeping the sign, which went up Monday, posted for a few more months as he believes the county will keep mask orders in place.

Over at the leftist publication RawStory, irate far left commenters blasted Castleman for daring to defy the cult of the masks.

"I can't wait to hear he died from Covid," one commenter stated.

"GET THE F**K OUT OF CALIFORNIA, YOU UNETHICAL C**KSUCKER!" another person stated.

Back in April, Fiddlehead's also ran a promotion giving customers 50% off their order if they threw their masks in the trash.

The cafe at one point was also offering customers free Covid-19 vaccine cards, however SFGate reports that sign's been removed.
© Scott Roat/ Fiddleheads cafe
SFGate reports that this is the sign that was in the Fiddleheads cafe window which has since been removed.
For months, Castleman has been pushing back against county, local and state coronavirus ordinances. Amid the height of the pandemic last year, he closed his business down rather than comply with county orders that would have forced his employees to wear face masks.

The business owner's defiance of unconstitutional big government mandates makes him an Infowars all-star, and his bravery should serve as an example for others to follow.