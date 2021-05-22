© AFP / Austrian Inerior Ministry



The Austrian law enforcement and domestic security services had launched a series of raids ahead of last weekend's scheduled rally in Vienna, the Interior Ministry revealed on Thursday. The starting point for a probe was a Telegram chat frequented by the radical opponents of the Covid-19 lockdowns., Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said. The suspects reportedly planned to put their ideas into practice, prompting the police to intervene.Officers seized a total of 3,500 rounds of ammunition, as well asand searches conducted in the states of Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Styria and Vorarlberg, as well as in Vienna. Various data carriers, radio devices as well as paramilitary protective equipment such as armored vests and helmets were found as well.The scale of the findings demonstrates the real danger such groups could potentially pose, Nehammer told journalists on Thursday. "The paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist organizations," he said.the minister said on Twitter, adding that Austrian security services "managed to strike a decisive blow against the radical right-wing extremist coronavirus deniers."However,. The police continue to evaluate their findings.by the officials."It is still currently a subject to investigation," Nehammer said. He also demanded that the suspects "be punished to the fullest extent of the rule of law."