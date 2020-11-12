© Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images



"That sort of logic is used by tyrants and totalitarian states the world over to suppress the truth."

Scotland Yard has apologised after journalists and photographers covering an anti-lockdown protest were told to leave and threatened with arrest.Journalists at the demonstration protesting the new national lockdown in England in Trafalgar Square on Thursday were reportedly told by officers they were not seen as essential workers and needed special permission from the Metropolitan police service (MPS) to be present.The reported incidents took place as police clashed with protesters in the capital on the first day of the month-long second lockdown.It saidof the developing crisis".Ian Murray, executive director of the SoE, said"At the very least this is poor communication to frontline officers of the ruling by government that journalists are considered to be essential workers during this crisis," he said.In a statement sent to the SoE, and seen by the PA news agency,that were experienced covering the protests.It added: "The MPS absolutely recognises the status of journalists and the public interest in them carrying out their important work."We apologise for any confusion or difficulties that some experienced whilst covering last night's protests."These can be challenging events for all concerned; it is not always easy to differentiate journalists from participants since unlawful protests are by their nature often chaotic."We have issued additional briefings to our officers to enable journalists to carry out their work, at the same time as our officers maintain public safety and enforce the law."which can be given to organisers of large gatherings.The other 189 are being investigated forIn a video from the protest an officer can be seen asking journalists if they are authorised to work at the event and told them they were "part of the protest and there is no protest allowed"., the SoE said.