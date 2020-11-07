they'd filed a prohibition notice requiring her to close the business indefinitely

Police were seen standing guard over the entrances and exits

Police in Essex have arrested the owner of a Harlow gym on day one of the UK's draconian national lockdown, hours after she vowed to stay open and. Patrons were also fined.Video shot outside the Ripped Gym in Wych Elm on Thursday shows dozens of Essex Police officers and several police cars on the scene as an officer demands that a woman believed to be the owner acceptfor breaching the newly implemented lockdown.for not cooperating. Essex Police confirmed on Thursday they had arrested "a gym owner in Harlow" on "suspicion of breaching coronavirus legislation," also revealingThe police's statement claimedadvertising that the gym would remain open. The force, but carefully, advising them to "check" to ensure they aren't "mis-reading a situation" before contacting police.to question the owner, the police statement confirmed.to Ripped Gym after the owner had been taken away and the patrons asked to leave.The gym's owner, identified only as Michelle by local media, vowed earlier on Thursday morning that her gym would remain open in spite of the strict second lockdown in an interview with neighborhood outlet Your Harlow,She accused the UK government of exaggerating Covid-19 numbers to justify the four-week lockdown, which has forced gyms - deemed a "non-essential business" - to close, along with all other sports facilities.she said, acknowledging that she did "expect a visit from the authorities."Gainz Fitness and Strength in Bedford reportedly received a visit from Bedfordshire Police on Thursday after vowing to remain open despite the harsh restrictions.Aneesa and Jesse California, who run California Fitness in East Devon, have similarly vowed to remain open despite the restrictions, arguing the area has a vanishingly low rate of Covid-19 infection and that exercise is vital to the mental and physical health of gym patrons. It's not known if the Californias have gotten a visit from the police yet.Gyms are among the many businesses declared "non-essential" under the, while gyms and sporting facilities must close their doors. Some Brits used the final day before the second lockdown to head to airports and flee on holidays before the latest measures were enforced.