"Anyone who has studied history will recognise here the classic symptoms of collective hysteria,"

wrecking our economy for an indefinite period

A former supreme court justice has heavily criticised Derbyshire police for stopping people exercising in the Peak District saying that such behaviour risks plunging Britain into a "police state"."The behaviour of the Derbyshire police in trying to shame people in using their undoubted right to take exercise in the country and wrecking beauty spots in the fells so people don't want to go there is frankly disgraceful," he said."This is what a police state is like,he told BBC Radio 4's World at One.from visiting. They took the action as groups were congregating at the disused quarry at Harpur Hill near Buxton.In a statement on Facebook the force said: "No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once!) in Buxton. However, the location is dangerous and this type of gathering is in contravention of the current instruction of the UK government. With this in mind, we have attended the location this morning and used water dye to make the water look less appealing."ButSumption said most of the police forces had acted reasonably but here they had overstepped their powers."The police have no power to enforce ministers' preferences but only legal regulations, which don't go anything like as far as the government's guidance," he said.He also criticised the government's "hysterical" approach to stem the spread of the coronavirus by closing essential businesses and instructing people to stay at home, arguing that the move would wreck the economy and saddle future generations with a mountain of debt.He said it was important to recognise thatand warned that some of the press coverage echoed and amplified panic.He added: "Yes, this is serious, and, yes, it's understandable that people cry out to the government, but the real question is,Derbyshire police said its advice to the public was "in line with national government instruction" and echoed what people in the community were saying.