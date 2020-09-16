he also called on them to change the overall definition of a positive Covid case, amid concerns that the way people are diagnosed is also overcounting active cases in the community

diagnosing patients on the sole basis of the PCR test, which Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch controversially described as "a bit rubbish"

NUMBERS of patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid-19 were being dramatically overplayed by around 80 per cent, it emerged today.Nicola Sturgeon said a review of the counting system had led to the dramatic fall in the official tally.Under- there would have been 262 people logged today.But the First Minister said a "new and more accurate measure" showed the current figure was 48 patients.We told earlier this month howMs Sturgeon then said she had ordered a review.The centre's director Professor Carl Heneghan today praised the Scottish Government for overhauling counting methods.ButProf Heneghan said: "It's impressive that the Scottish Government has recognised its errors and is now correcting them."That is the most important aspect to know right now to inform the response to this outbreak."On the counting error, Prof Heneghan said thatAt her media briefing today, Ms Sturgeon said of the counting method: "That old measure was providing accurate information at the peak the epidemic of this first phase back in the year when there were 1,500 Covid patients in hospital."But as the pandemic has progressed, we have been reporting a higher number of hospital cases than is probably justified, and that's the issue I alluded to a couple of weeks ago."To try to ensure we are no longer counting patients who no longer really have Covid, we are from now, and I'll report under the new measurement today, but then regularly from tomorrow, we're moving to a new definition."This new measure will be an improvement on the old one - but it is important for me to point out that it will not be absolutely perfect."The effects of Covid sometimes require hospital stays of longer than 28 days, and so a small number of patients with Covid may not be captured by the measure I've just outlined there."I have therefore asked Public Health Scotland to develop analysis about patients who unfortunately end up spending longer in hospital."But overall, this new measure will give us a better picture both of the current situation in hospitals, and crucially, given the phase of the pandemic we are going into, it will be more sensitive to the changes in hospital admissions caused by new cases."So it will enable us to more accurately reflect and report any increase in hospital admissions over the next period." Ms Sturgeon said that under the new definition,And Prof Heneghan said of the counting error: "Early on in the pandemic, it won't have been an issue - in March, April, May, you haven't built up that store of patients. But since about June it's probably been the case."