appear to have been carried out without consultation with patients or their families

A learning disability care provider said it has received an "unprecedented" number of do not resuscitate forms from doctorsTurning Point, which provides supported living and residential care for people with learning disabilities, has raised concerns to HSJ that it has received 13 "unlawful" do not attempt cardio-pulmonary resuscitation or do not resuscitate ordersTurning Point, which operates facilities across the country, plans on challenging the lawfulness of the orders received this month, which it saidThe orders have come despite NHS England telling all primary care, community trust and acute CEOs on 3 April that any decisions on a treatment for people with learning disability and or autism should be made on an individual basis.NHS trusts, GP providers, and clinical commissioning groups were again on 7 April, in a letter from NHSE chief nurse Ruth May and medical director Stephen Powis . Last week, Matt Hancock reiterated this guidance during a daily briefing.In a statement to HSJ, Julie Bass, chief executive of Turning Point, said: "Over the past two weeks we have come across more unlawful DNRs put in place for people who lack mental capacity than we would normally see in a year. We will always challenge these decisions robustly."We are seeing DNR orders that have not been discussed with the person themselves, the staff who support and care for them, or their families. This is very concerning as it may potentially lead to people being denied life-saving treatment that other patients would be granted."HSJ has asked NHSE how it would monitor the issue and ensure DNRs were not wrongfully applied.