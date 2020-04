A number of "benefits"

to signing the DNACPR form are also listed

"Your GP and more importantly your friends and family will know not to call 999 ";

"; "Scarce ambulance resources can be targeted to the young and fit who have chance of surviving the infection", and;

"The risk of transmitting virus to friends, family and emergency responders from CPR (even chest compression alone) is very high. By having a DNACPR form in place you protect your family and emergency responders from this additional risk".

A GP surgery sent people with "significant life-limiting illnesses" a letter saying they would "like to complete a DNACPR (do not attempt CPR) form" for them.Llynfi Surgery, in Llynfi Road, Maesteg It said that people with these conditions are "unlikely to be offered hospital admission" if they become unwell with coronavirus andThe letter was sent to WalesOnline by a patient who wished to remain anonymous. They said: "It not only greatly upset me but my family and close friends.by the grim reaper. It made me feel worthless. I've lived with cancer for eight years and I want to live another couple of years. I'm not digging my grave yet."The letter continued: "We would therefore like to complete a DNACPR form for you which we can share with the OOH [out of hours] GP services and which will mean that in the event of a sudden deterioration in your condition because of a Covid-19 infection or disease progression the emergency services will not be called and resuscitation attempts to restart your heart or breathing will not be attempted."Although people with underlying health conditions are more likely to die as a result of a Covid-19 infection victims of the disease range in age and levels of health and fitness. In Wales 69 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus to be cared for by their family with "ongoing support from ourselves and community nursing services".People considered at highest risk from coronavirus, including those with serious respiratory illnesses and cancer patients, have been told to self-isolate for 12 weeks to "shield" them from coming into contact with the virus.The letter that was sent to patients of Llynfi Surgeryin the letter:The letter ends with "in an ideal situation" the conversation would be had in person but this could not be done because of the risk of GPs catching the virus from "asymptomatic carriers". Patients will instead be contacted by phone this week, it says.The final line reads:about what the next few months holds for all of us."A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: " A letter was recently sent out from Llynfi Surgery to a small number of patients."This was not the intent and the surgery apologise for any distress caused. Staff at the surgery are speaking to those patients who received the letter to apologise directly and answer any concerns they may have."Assembly Member for Ogmore, Huw Irranca-Davies, and MP Chris Elmore said: "We were made aware of the letter late on Monday evening by worried constituents. We immediately contacted the Chair of the Health Board with our concerns."Following enquiries by the Board, it was made clear that. We have also been given assurances that the Board is now supporting the Llynfi Surgery in reaching out to those patients who received the original letter, and to offer compassionate and sound advice in the very best traditions of our health service."We are of course deeply concerned by the content of the original letter and the distress it has caused our constituents and their families."These vulnerable members of our community need to be provided with the best advice possible during the pandemic, ensuring they are treated with care and compassion and respect, and following the correct public health advice. We sincerely hope Llynfi surgery and the Health Board provide that reassurance quickly".