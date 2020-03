it is actually well below recent averages

why do we have a lockdown now?

The official figures for 24 countries across Europe show not only that, but - so far -, an international partnership of agencies from 24 European nations aiming to promote preparedness for public health emergencies.We recommend you check their website, where each country is broken down by age demographics. Today, we're focusing on their maps Here is the map showing Europe's excess mortality for Week 12 of 2020 (19th-25th March):As you can see,. Italy is the one obvious exception. But note it is only on "high", not "very high".For some context, maybe we should compare it to previous years.Here is week 6 of 2019:As you can see, it's. Several countries in "above average", Spain and Portugal on "high", and France is even "very high".Here are weeks 1 & 2 of 2018:This was the height of the huge 2017/18 flu season. As you can see,Week 2 of 2017 was even worse:, especially bad in all the Mediterranean countries.Obviously, things may change (week 13's results are due tomorrow), but - as it stands -So, the question is, if we didn't have a lockdown in 2017, and we didn't have a lockdown in 2018, and we didn't have a lockdown in 2019...