Everybody knows that the dice are loadedreported yesterday that a police officer has been held in custody since December 23rd after he was chased and arrested in a busy Paris train station in possession of 'military-grade explosives and weapons'. The 29-year-old gendarme, stationed locally in Paris, was 'off-duty' at the time, but despite interrogating him for four days, investigators won't or can't say what he was doing passing through Gare de Lyon train station in central Paris with a sack full of terrorist goodies at the height of Christmas rush-hour. What they do know however, is that this particular cop was formerly in the military and is an expert in handling explosives.
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
¬ Leonard Cohen, 'Everybody Knows'
Three days ago, coincidentally, or not, Strasbourg train station was temporarily evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat. This confluence of 'terror by train' reminds me of the unusual derailing of a high-speed train on the Paris-Strasbourg line - France's first fatal crash in 30 years of TGV travel - the day after the multi-site terror attacks in Paris in mid-November 2015. Despite the protestations of the train driver in that 'accident', and eyewitness reports of an explosion before the train derailed, the authorities immediately discounted sabotage and blamed the driver for 'speeding' (which he denied). Joe Quinn wrote about it at the time:
One possible reason for this irrational approach to the disaster that killed 11 people and injured 42 is that any reference to a terrorist attack as the cause of the derailment would immediately recall the worst terrorist atrocity in France prior to the Paris attacks last weekend.2018 was actually a remarkably quiet year for mass casualty 'Islamist terror attacks' in Europe and the West as a whole, especially compared to the previous 3 years. Before the incident at the Christmas Market in Strasbourg, France, on December 11th, I can think of only two other mass casualty 'Islamist terror attacks' taking place anywhere in the West in 2018: one that took place in Carcassone and nearby Trebes, in southern France, in March this year, and which left 4 people dead (excluding the perpetrator). A second took place in Liege, eastern Belgium, in May this year, and left 3 people dead (also excluding the perpetrator).
On June 18th, 1961, at 3.10pm, a French train on the Paris-Strasbourg line derailed, killing 28 people and injuring 170. Several days before, a stationmaster near the crash site received a letter threatening an attack on the line. The letter was apparently ignored by police and the truth about the attack - that it was caused by a bomb on the line - was kept secret for 20 years.
The reason for the cover-up appears to have centered on the fact that the perpetrators were members of a NATO covert paramilitary force tasked with carrying out terrorist attacks on French civilians and politicians in an effort to influence French public and political opinion on the question of Algerian independence, and ensure the continued allegiance of European countries to NATO's ideology of thwarting closer Soviet-European ties. At one point the group, known as the Organisation of the Secret Army (OSA), attempted a coup d'etat against the government of Charles de Gaulle.
It is possible, therefore, that the reason French authorities were so quick to discount terrorism as the cause of the TGV crash one day after the Paris terror attacks was to avoid establishing a link, if only circumstantial, between previous home-grown terrorism of the NATO variety, and the current Muslim terror threat. Two threats which, in the final analysis, may be revealed as having the same origin.
Coincidentally, or not, French security services on December 11th arrested three more people in connection with that March attack.
You can check this datamap provided by the Environmental Systems Research Institute for terrorist attacks around the world in 2018. (Note that their very broad definition of 'terrorist attacks' includes knife stabbings and incidents with zero fatalities. We're not concerned with stabbings or failed/foiled terrorist attempts here, but high-profile mass casualty events caused by one or more perpetrators using explosives and/or heavy gunfire.)
As the news broke that people had been shot in Strasbourg, French media widely reported the claim that a gunman had been heard shouting Allahu ackbar during the bloodshed. People who were actually there have since said they heard no such thing, but nevertheless this initial report, along with the authorities' rapid identification of the perpetrator as 29-year-old local man Chérif Chekatt, a French national (with ethnic Arab origins), obviously and immediately put the attack in the frame for being another 'Islamist atrocity'.
in recent years specifically "encouraged extremists to use violence to destabilize France to allow for its eventual conquest" - would intervene at such a politically delicate moment in France and gift the French state temporary reprieve from the very real threat of destabilization posed by 80+% popular support for fundamental constitutional change, including the cessation of French participation in foreign wars.
Should we add terrorism to that list of state tactics?
At this point, everybody knows where terror comes from. 'Everybody' isn't literally everybody of course, but it's certainly significant majorities of people. In France, the Gilets Jaunes and their supporters - four fifths of a population of 67 million - knows, or suspects, that the state terrorizes people to instill dread and conformity.
Everybody knows 'ISIS' is a Western creature. And everybody now knows 'ISIS' is enlisted in the globalists' war against popular movements for national revival.
2019 is going to be a doozy.