Anthony Michael Peace, 37 years old, was arrested on Wednesday after an almost month-long interaction online with an undercover detective he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.Peace has been working for the Hillsborough County School District since 2006, and, naturally, officials have taken steps to fire him.The school district said in a press release, "Our district is shocked and disgusted by these allegations. The safety of our students is our top priority." Counselling is also available for students who wish it, in the wake of this incident.