Randi Chaverria
© Via Twitter/Round Rock ISD
A high school teacher in Texas is accused of giving a student oral sex two times in a classroom, media outlets report.

Just last year, the school district named her "Teacher of the Year."

Randi Chaverria, 36, a family and consumer science teacher at Round Rock High School, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of an improper relationship between and educator and a student, KXAN reported. The student told investigators that Chaverria had called him to have sex on several occasions during the fall semester, KXAN reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, she gave the student oral sex two times in a classroom, KVUE reported. Police obtained text messages that support the student's claims, the Austin TV station reported.

Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff said the district first learned of the improper relationship last week, KEYE reported. Chaverria wasn't allowed to return to the school, and she's no longer employed by the district, according to KEYE.

In 2018, the school district recognized Chaverria as the secondary "Teacher of the Year." She had credited "her family's belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching," according to a tweet.