Kentucky high school teacher charged with raping 15-year-old student
Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
Fri, 23 Aug 2019 18:09 UTC
Kendall Burk, 23, has been removed from Grant County High School in Dry Ridge after being charged Wednesday with four counts of rape and sodomy for the alleged off-campus sexual encounters with a male student, WLWT reported.
The hookups, which began in June, took place on four occasions and happened as recently as July 3. Two of the trysts occurred in Burk's Dry Ridge home, while the other encounters were in her car, investigators told the station.
Grant County High School officials reported Burk to a school resource deputy about a "possible inappropriate relationship" with a student on Wednesday, sheriff officials said in a news release.
A message seeking comment from district officials was not immediately returned Friday, but Burk has been removed from the classroom, according to the district's superintendent.
"While these events, of course, sadden us, our first priority - and that of the law enforcement with whom we work - is and must always be the protection and safety of students," superintendent Matthew Morgan told WLWT. "We express our appreciation to those who worked with us to this end."
One of Burk's former students said news of her arrest is the topic of conversation in the town of 2,200 residents.
"Everyone's talking about it," student Carson Deitz told the station. "They sent home a paper [on] how they are taking care of the situation and how they hope parents respect how they are handling everything."
Burk, who has been released from custody after posting $25,000 bond, was placed on house arrest and ordered by a judge to not have any contact with the alleged victim or other minors, WCPO reported.
Burk, a second-year teacher at the school, graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2018 with a degree in human health sciences, university officials told the Lexington Herald-Leader. She did not respond to a message seeking comment by The Post on Friday.
