© Getty Images / SolStock; North Yorkshire Police

A supply teacher has been sent to prison for eight-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting six girls at a North Yorkshire school.Jonathan Philip Clayton, aged 27, from Carlton, Stockton-on-Tees, was found guilty on all 13 sexual touching charges on 4 February 2020 following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.At the sentencing today (Monday 27 April 2020), Clayton also received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.The offences were committed between March and May 2019 while Clayton was working as a supply teacher.The brave victims, whose anonymity is protected by law, were aged between 7 and 11.DC Gowling added: "Due to the young age of the victims involved, it has been a complex and sensitive investigation. I hope that the outcome at court will help these very brave girls and their families to move on from this terrible experience, safe in the knowledge that justice has been served against the man responsible and he will never be allowed to teach children again."