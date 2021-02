© Carroll County Sheriff's Office

"it appeared [Ressler] was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids."

A Georgia substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with 19 counts of child molestation, police announced.Staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School in Carrollton alerted Carroll County investigators on Friday regarding allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher, Carroll County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook Ressler, 30, was arrested on Friday and is currently booked at Carroll County Jail. A bond for Ressler has not been set, according to jail records . It is not yet known if Ressler has obtained an attorney or entered a plea."We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as we were contacted immediately following the allegations and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.The district attorney's office has been contacted and will also be involved in the investigation.