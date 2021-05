© Reuters / Susana Vera



Revelers thronged the streets of Spain's cities on Sunday after its government lifted a six-month nightly curfew. Crowds danced, sang, and drank - but regional authorities are already planning on ending the party.The Spanish government lifted its coronavirus-related state of emergency at midnight on Sunday. The state of emergency. Spain was recording around 20,000 daily cases of Covid-19 when the curfew was introduced, and although this number peaked at more than 40,000 in January, it has since receded to just over 8,000 on Saturday.Spaniards wasted no time in celebrating. When midnight hit, people flocked onto the streets across the country, dancing, hugging, and chanting "freedom." Video footage from Madrid's Puerta del Sol captured the celebratory mood.In Barcelona, revelers drank on the streets and made for the beach., kissing and dancing together in celebration.For some,. Rates of infection and death vary wildly between regions, but, where the infection rate stands at 297 per 100,000,, where the infection rate is 59 per 100,000,The Basque Country is grappling with a much higher infection rate than anywhere else, at 463 per 100,000. However,. All figures and data were obtained from El Pais Along with Italy and France, Spain was hit hard in the initial stages of the pandemic last year. A year later, more than 3.5 million cases have been recorded in the country, along with 78,000 deaths. Ranked by total cases, Spain is the fourth-hardest hit country in Europe, behind France, the UK, and Italy.