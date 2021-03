© Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street



Another surge in coronavirus cases is inevitable and could be recorded as soon as late summer, despite the success of the UK's ongoing vaccine rollout, MPs have been told.Professor Chris Whitty England 's chief medical officer, said that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, a further 30,000 lives could be lost to Covid-19 , as he warned against the dangers of lifting restrictions too quickly.He told the Science and Technology Committee that the modelling suggests "thatThis is because not everyone in the UK will have been vaccinated as restrictions are eased, or won't have acquired full protection from the jabs, therefore allowing the virus to continue circulating among susceptible pockets of the population."We hope it doesn't happen soon,," Prof Whitty said."All the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge and that will find the"Some of them will end up in hospital and sadly some of them will go on to die." Previous scientific modelling has shown that that even with a vaccine uptake rate of 90 per cent among the UK's top priority groups - which account for the vast majority of Covid-related fatalities - up to 1 million at-risk people would remain vulnerable to the disease.This may be enough to fuel another wave of hospitalisations and deaths if restrictions are lifted too quickly, potentially burdening the NHS, scientists have said.Prof Whitty said that the speed of re-opening would shape the size and the timing of a resurgence, but that vaccines would not be able to prevent all deaths from Covid-19."The ratio of cases to deaths will go right down as a result of vaccination, but not right down to zero, unfortunately," he said.Given the risk of resurgence,in England, with measures to be lifted at five-week intervals up to 21 June.Cases and deaths are currently at their lowest level since early October, while more than a third of the adult population of the UK has now received a first vaccine dose. But despite this, Prof Whitty warned against moving too quickly in the weeks and months ahead."If you look at the history of this all around the world, the history of this is not full of countries and individual leaders wishing they had done more, faster," he said."It's full of leaders who wished they had acted quicker and then been more careful as they take things off."Prof Whitty said officials would have a better grasp of the trajectory of the pandemic in the wake of 17 May, when indoor mixing of up to six people could be allowed, along with the reopening of bars and restaurants."That is the point when we are really going to start to see some very significant risks accumulating, potentially," he warned.Pressed on whether some measures could be brought forward if the data on the roadmap out of lockdown is better than anticipated, Prof Whitty said it was would take at least three to four weeks in between each interval to gather sufficient evidence."The prime minister and ministers have said they want to give people a week's notice before making changes," he said. "If you do that then you're not going to want to reduce the time between various steps."The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, echoed those views, telling MPs: "If you truncate that, you are essentially flying blind."You might feel 'oh, I can smell it going in a certain direction, it looks like this', but you really want to know."Prof Whitty also pointed to the example of Europe, where many countries are now recording an uptick in cases, having fared better than the UK in controlling the spread of Covid-19 throughout the winter."I think a lot of people may think this is all over — I would encourage them to look at what is happening in continental Europe at the moment where a lot of countries are going into rates going up and having to close things down having not been in that situation before," he said."I think it's very easy to forget quite how quickly things can turn bad if you don't keep a very very close eye on it."