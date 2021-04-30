A reader has been in touch to tell us that a Covid certification scheme has been introduced at Durham University, where her son is a first-year student. As she asks, is this even legal?Elder son, First Year student at Durham University, returned on Sunday for summer term. He has been told he needs to do two lateral flow tests per week and must have a negative email confirmation on his phone in order to do "any university activity".Is this even legal?He was also told his term has also been extended by one week, into early July, for the "wider university experience". (Joke.) Is this so the university can broaden its new scheme to include evidence students have been vaccinated in time for when the roll out hits 18 to 30 year-olds? Presumably,This academic year he will have had zero face-to-face teaching.. But of course.I cannot understand why universities, with all their fine minds, are supporting this nonsensical testing regime. Don't the medical professors read the data on the false positive rates for lateral flow tests?My poor 19 year-old son is desperate to have a more "normal" life again. He could very easily be coerced into doing almost anything to achieve that and will get vaccinated if it means he can get back to university sport and some socialising. This is the second year of woeful education for him, having had his A-levels cancelled in 2020. It fills me with despair.