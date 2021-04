© PA Media

More than 1,200 church leaders have urged PM Boris Johnson not to introduce Covid vaccine certificates, saying they are an "unethical form of coercion".In an open letter, the leaders - who include Anglican and Catholic ministers - warn passportswhether to use vaccine certificates and "no decisions have been taken".Government ministers have said that certificates would allow people to show if they have been vaccinated, had a negative test or had natural immunity from a confirmed infection in the previous six months.A government spokesperson said: "We are considering a range of evidence around Covid-status certification and whether it may have a role in opening up higher risk settings safely. The review is ongoing and no decisions have been taken."As restrictions ease, certificates could play a role in reopening theatres, nightclubs and mass events like festivals, plus allow social distancing to be relaxed in hospitality venues.The church leadersThe open letter invited "leaders in churches of Christian organisations" from the UK to sign the letter, with copies going to the prime minister, leaders of the devolved governments and all MPs.The government's suggestion of vaccine certificates has united MPs from all sides of the Commons, with No 10 facing criticism from those in both Conservative and opposition parties.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "very worried" vaccine passports could lead to discrimination against people who have not received a jab.And Tory MP Steve Baker labelled such certificates a "ghastly trap" that unfairly penalise those advised not to have a vaccine.