© YouTube / Andrzej Fryzicki

A video showing London police stopping a Good Friday service at a Catholic church and warning parishioners to go home or face arrest due to Covid restrictions has provoked outrage from worshippers both at home and abroad.The footage, which was filmed at the Christ the King Polish Roman Catholic Church, in Balham, on Friday, showed Metropolitan Police officers disrupting the service before announcing, "Ladies and gentlemen, this gathering is unfortunately unlawful under the coronavirus regulations we have currently.""You are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under the law. At this moment in time, you need to go home," an officer declared, warning that"Though it is Good Friday, and I appreciate you would like to worship, this gathering is unlawful, so please can you leave the building now," he concluded.The video went viral around the world, and shocked Christians, other religious people, and atheists alike, who called the incident "disgusting" and "absolutely disgraceful".Human rights campaigner Luke de Pulford called the police response "disproportionate" and pointed out that the footage showed a police officer "wandering around the most sacred space in the church *on her phone*" as attendees made their exit."Have you any idea how offensive this is to Catholics?" he tweeted at Metropolitan Police, calling it "an act of extreme disrespect and ignorance"."How low can UK police sink," commented one Twitter user, while photojournalist Nigel Howard wrote , "As a Jewish man, I am shocked by insensitivity of #police."The police response was even condemned by the former director of the US' Federal Emergency Management Agency, Michael D. Brown, who served in President George W. Bush's administration. Saying "tyranny reins in worshipping on Good Friday in UK", he lambasted "government overreach" and went as far as calling the police to "refuse to enforce" the Covid regulations and "take a stand"."Understanding the sensitivity of the situation, officers engaged with the priest outside the church and were invited inside to address the congregation," the statement continued, adding that no penalties were issued.the church said, adding that it regretted "that the rights of the faithful have been wronged on such an important day for every believer, and that our worship has been profaned".The regulations say people must exercise social distancing, wear masks, avoid mixing with other households, or book a time slot to worship online.