What is the Magna Carta and why are businesses wrong to quote 'clause 61'?



The Magna Carta is a royal charter agreed to by King John of England in 1215 amid a row with rebellious barons.



It promised the protection of church rights, protection for the barons from illegal imprisonment, access to swift justice, and limitations on payments to the Crown.



But it did not last, leading to the First Barons' War.



It was reissued several times in the following years, until in 1297, it was made part of England's statue law.



But as Parliament's power grew, it lost much of its significance. Now, only four of its clauses still remain in use.



Ahead of the new lockdown, some businesses have put signs outside their business sighting clause 61 and saying: 'Any attempt to enforce unlawful acts, statutes or legislative laws on myself will be taken as an act of high treason, for which, you will stand trial before a jury of the people and which still carries the gallows.'



However the clause is not one of those still in use.



One legal expert, Rupert Beloff, tweeted that while clause 61 appeared in the 1215 version, it was removed by the time it was reissued in 1216 and did not exist by the time the Magna Carta was made statute in 1297.