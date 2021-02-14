Durham Regional Police are now investigating after a whistleblower at a Courtice retirement home says management removed the door handles on rooms of COVID-19 positive residents, "trapping" them in their suites for days in a bid to halt the spread of the deadly virus.The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, tells CityNews that a manager at the White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence ordered maintenance staff to remove door handles on some fourth-floor assisted living suites last week.The employee claims it was done to prevent COVID-19 positive residents from freely moving around the facility."It was the COVID patients (that were affected)," the employee alleged. "It's a safety issue. It's just wrong on so many levels."White Cliffe Terrace is one of 18 Verve Senior Living retirement homes across Ontario. Verve also has properties in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.On its website, Verve says monthly prices at White Cliffe begin at $3,487 a month for a 215 square foot studio, climbing to $6,052 a month for a 575 square foot two-bedroom apartment."We are thankful no residents were harmed due to these actions and I am thankful that this serious incident was brought to our attention.""We are continuing our investigation and will take appropriate actions once that investigation is complete." Bird added.Bird also confirms that the family members of the residents involved have since been notified."Residents and family members trust us to provide a very high standard of service to our residents and we let them down. We will do everything we can to earn back their trust."Durham police tell CityNews that after receiving more information, an investigation into the incident at White Cliffe Terrace began Friday afternoon.Meanwhile, the whistleblower says management is trying to keep the story under wraps."We were all told we are not to speak about it. They are trying to hide it."