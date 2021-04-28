© Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP



The Bulgarian prosecutor's office has announced that it suspects six Russians were responsible for four explosions at military depots used by arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, with the same people accused of trying to kill him.Speaking on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the country's chief prosecutor, Siika Mileva, revealed that. Furthermore, she noted that some of the storage facilities were housingIn particular, Mileva claimed that the country's authorities had evidence of six Russian citizens being on Bulgarian soil at the time of the explosions and an attempted assassination of Emilian Gebrev.The attempt on Gebrev's life was carried out between April 28 and May 4, 2015, the prosecutor's office says, while the bombings took place over the span of nine years - November 2011, two cases in 2015, and one in 2020."Evidence is being gathered that Russian citizens committed a grave crime," she said.Bulgaria's accusation comes after Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on April 17 that the country's intelligence services had come to the conclusion that Russian agents were responsible for two explosions in Vrbětice in 2014. The Kremlin has denied all accusations of Moscow's involvement, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them "inflammatory and unfriendly."Following the claims from Sofia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey