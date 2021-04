Michael Thau is a columnist at RedState. He has a PhD in philosophy from Princeton and has been writing extensively on COVID-19 since this nightmare began.

Informed consent isn't possible when the opinions of renowned experts are being censored by those who control which voiced we get to hear.Way back in July of 2020, I reported on the thousands of doctors and scientists desperately trying to get the word out thatYet, to this day, the media and tech giants have managed to keep most of the public in the dark about the existence of any dissenting opinions on the wisdom of an historically unprecedented "public health" strategy that's rained down more misery and death on the American people than our worst foreign foes could have imagined but, coincidentally, has turned out to be a financial windfall for tech giants and multinational corporations like Facebook and Amazon.And, speaking of foreign enemies, only a tiny percentage of Americans know thatJust five months before lockdowns were imposed, theNow that the subject of relentless government and media propagandizing has switched from lockdowns to vaccines, however, the censorship of dissenting expert voices has been ramped up accordingly.You've probably never even heard of Harvard University's Dr. Martin Kulldorff, one of the world's most cited epidemiologists and infectious disease experts.Besides being a world-renowned expert,And, to give you an idea of just how far those who control the flow of information are willing to go to make sure you don't hear anything they don't like,Users were also prevented from liking or retweeting this opinion on COVID-19 vaccines from a Harvard epidemiologist who officially advises the CDC, FIH, and FDA on vaccine safety. Take some time to let that sink in, because it's going to get a lot worse.Youtube even censored an informational video Dr. Yeadon did, though they later put it back up.Watch Dr. Yeadon's video while you can, because the tech giants are ramping up their censorship of the distinguished former head of R&D at Pfizer.And, of course, the media's descent into undisguised propagandists for whatever it is that Anthony Fauci happens to be saying today, means that almost no one knows about any of Dr. Yeadon's other chilling observations.Let that sink in as well.And you've heard nothing about it.Just last week, Dr. Yeadon did an interview with the group America's Frontline Doctors — another organization the media and big tech have mercilessly silenced for dissenting on the wisdom of Fauci's destructive policies —I could go on for days on the number of prominent voices that you've probably never heard of who've categorically rejected what the media has shamelessly presented to you as the "scientific consensus" on COVID-19. But let's close with that.Indeed, he finds himself so shocked that the product is even being marketed, thatYet you've never heard a word about it as Anthony Fauci makes the round on Sunday talk shows urging you to run out and inject your children with this stuff as soon as possible.Perhaps, Mike Yeadon — who's about as an esteemed private-sector researcher as you could possibly find — is wrong, and Anthony Fauci — who's spent his entire career in the federal bureaucracy — is the one telling the truth here.If the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of the process used to test for COVID-19, the late Kary Mullis, is to be believed, however, the prospects are pretty damned slim.But the point here isn't which experts are wrong and which are right.They're trying to keep you from making up your own mind.Which may itself be the best possible indication of whom you ought to trust with your life.