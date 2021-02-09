this virus

has

been isolated from clinically diagnosed, ill and laboratory-confirmed human COVID-19 cases

Studies that successfully isolated the virus from the sick human January 20201

February 20202

February 20204

March 20203

T

August 202013

October 20206

A preparation of a virus can't get much more "purified" than this

NOTE ON ANTIBODY CROSS-REACTIONS



You can see here and elsewhere that there are cross-reactivities among commercial antibodies which allow them to be used to detect SARS-CoV-2. This isn't a problem for general diagnostics though, because SARS-CoV (or any bat-related SARS virus) isn't circulating in humans anywhere anymore. Also, we know that the SARS-CoV-2 detections we make using RT-PCR aren't from a different virus because of all the genetic sequencing that's been done to show it is SARS-CoV-2 that's present in sick COVID-19 patients.

Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 isolation and visualisation in other ways

Free-to-use images of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Postulating into failure

How do we know the SARS-CoV-2 in these earlier studies wasn't the flu or something else that made the patients sick?

HCoV-HKU1

HCoV-OC43

HCoV-NL63

HCoV-229E

influenza virus A

influenza virus B

rhinoviruses

enteroviruses

respiratory syncytial virus

human parainfluenza viruses 1, 2, 3 and 4

human metapneumovirus

adenoviruses

human bocavirus

Do we know if SARS-CoV-2 causes disease though?

So why do some think SARS-CoV-2 isn't real or hasn't been properly "purified"?

Some final thoughts

References

