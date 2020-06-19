coronavirus nursing homes covid-19
Throughout the course of the COVID Operation, we have seen that COVID "attribution" data has been unreliable and manipulated. World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changed Cause of Death guidelines. Financial incentives are part of the manipulated equation, unvalidated tests are used, "presumptive COVID "cases" count as "COVID cases", distinctions between death WITH COVID-19 and deaths BY/FROM COVID-19 are not being made. Importantly, comorbidities such as age, cardiovascular health etc. are largely negated as the spotlight burns on COVID-19. All of these biases corrupt the data.

Rigorous epidemiological studies, on the other hand, rely exclusively on "All Cause" mortality data. (1) Using "All Cause" data, Dr. Denis Rancourt demonstrates in "All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response" that "the total number of winter-burden all-cause 'excess' deaths for the season ending in 2020 (area above the summer baseline) is not statistically larger than for past years, and it remains to be seen how low the summer 2020 trough will be."

Significantly, though, Rancourt demonstrates that "COVID-19 peaks" occurred in areas that complied with WHO and CDC "lockdown" guidelines.

Rancourt defines "Corona Peak" as a "narrow feature", relative to the summer baseline, that has the distinction of being late in the infectious season, and of "climbing far above the broader winter burden lump."
Rancourt demonstrates that "COVID Peaks" occur in "synchronicity" with WHO diktats AND NOT with viral ecology. The "excess deaths" then, are a result of the lockdown and WHO/CDC/Institutional diktats and guidelines.

Finally, he postulates that "the 'COVID peak' represents an accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals, and individuals made more immune-vulnerable, by government and institutional actions, rather than being an epidemiological signature of a novel virus, irrespective of the degree to which the virus is novel from the perspective of viral speciation,' and that "my interpretation of the 'COVID peak' as being a signature of mass homicide by government response is supported by several institutional documents, media reports, and scientific articles ... "

4 June 2020: Jim Larsen asks Denis Rancourt to explain his paper "All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response".

(1) Simonsen, L. et al. (1997) "The impact of influenza epidemics on mortality: introducing a severity index", Am J Public Health. 87(12):1944-1950. doi:10.2105/ajph.87.12.1944 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9431281/