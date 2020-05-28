© engin akyurt / Unsplash

Do you remember the lockdown being imposed on us, supposedly to flatten the curve?Did you notice that the curve was flattened weeks ago and we are still in lockdown in various shapes and forms, with bizarre rules covering many aspect of our lives?Did you notice your democracy has been whittled away under the banner of Covid?Yes, quarantine has been used successfully in preventing the spread of certain diseases, by isolating sick, but not by quarantining perfectly healthy people!!Around 1885, the spread of smallpox was stopped successfully in the UK by isolating sick people, initiated in Leicester, after parents refused to let any more of their kids be killed or maimed by the smallpox vaccine. You can read the fully referenced story in Dr Suzanne Humphries' book Dissolving Illusions, or check out Hilary Butler's blog beyondconformity.co.nzI hope and pray that New Zealand people will soon wake up from the Covid-induced coma, before it is too late and they wake up in a surveillance society with no democracy and no freedom.There are plenty of independent doctors, immunologists, epidemiologists, professors, scientists and journalists who have debunked all the lies associated with Covid and the lockdowns. They base their opinions on real data and evidence, not on terror-inducing computer models, conjured up by conflicted scientists, which have been proven gravely wrong.Please do research 5G, listen to independent scientists, read peer-reviewed scientific papers warning us about the huge health dangers of 5G in high frequencies.Those telco technical experts paraded on TV and MSM are not going to tell you the truth about 5G and its health effects, that in certain frequencies will make Covid look like child's play! Ask your Government to apply the same level of precautionary principles to 5G now! Not locking you down in your houses with your 5G modems, but rather removing those 5G towers, ending telco permission to use dangerous, high-frequency mm waves and limiting the permitted power intensity of communication waves to building biology safety guidelines (10,000 times less than what our Government allows at present)!