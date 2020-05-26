© Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

"There are many models that advance many probabilities. They speak from a punctual regrowth to a major wave, but this last possibility is increasingly being ruled out. We are much better prepared in all areas.



"We have lowered the transmission rate so much that the virus will have difficulty surviving. We must be very careful to say whether this is the end of the wave, but the data at least shows us that the transmission and explosion of the first weeks have been avoided. It is worth not making many forecasts because the next few weeks are a very critical phase.



"With the re-opening [of society] you have to see how the virus behaves. We hope there will be no other outbreaks, but it will be a day-to-day battle. In two or three weeks we will see what has happened and if it is necessary to correct it surgically."

"certain doubts about the relationship of the virus with the weather," although they are seeing that "it is doing the geographical route expected of a virus that wants to survive. Immunity numbers are very low. You have to be very vigilant in the de-escalation. Brazil is already the second country with the most cases."

Reasons Behind the WHO Changing its Forecast

Side-stepping Bill Gates as Public Nuisance, or Public Enemy #1

Why Maria Neira and not Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus?

In a major development which cuts against Bill Gates' own policies and modeling,said Monday, May 25, 2020, the models they work with areHer role is of particular importance to the operation of WHO in the EU.Neira has nevertheless called for "great caution" and "common sense" in this "very critical" phase of the pandemic, that of the de-escalation, and, in statements to RAC-1, has requested that the population not have "paranoia nor excessive relaxation," and "learn to live with infectious diseases."Regarding the de-escalation in phase 1 that all of Spain has entered, Neira said:Neira has acknowledged that the WHO still hasThis refers to evidence that the WHO cannot yet formally recognize relating to the novel coronavirus,of both infected and potentially infected individuals, and therefore communities at large.The WHO has received tremendous criticism over their vacillating position on coronavirus measures, and a series of incoherent recommendations stemming from that.First the WHO informed the US (for example) that a shut-down and border closure would be over-reach, and then by swinging wildly in the other direction by using a projection model far beyond the realm of possibility.beginning with major announcements on April 13, 2020.These were the (US) CDC through Gates beneficiary Dr. Fauci, and the WHO for which Gates' philanthropy consists of a figure close to 10% of its operating budget.That predictive contagion model resulted in recommendations to national governments which resulted in the total shut-down of those economies. The impact of those shut-downs in terms of health and lives has already exceeded the realized consequence of the virus pandemic itself.He was forced to resign from one of his posts, nominally for 'breaking the rules on lockdown', but any cursory understanding of the leeway which public officials have been granted this domain strongly suggests thatfor eight months between September of 1940 through May of 1941.National governments have realized that 'the emperor has no clothes', but have been reluctant to say so directly. Instead, there have been increasing efforts to simply side-step his 'expertise', which has included significant push-back against WHO recommendations.Even China rejected the WHO's demand to 'collaborate' on a review of its own containment policy, asWorking around an Obama-era ban in the US,in collaboration with possibly corrupt local Chinese officials who approved the establishment of an 'HIV vaccination' lab.This would be considered far more realizable than attempting to physically vaccinate the billion residents of the African continent.Bill Gates, despite neither having an education in medicine, pharmacology, or public health, has nevertheless been the primary 'expert of reference' in Western Media. Moreover,Disagreements with Gates' opinions are labelled asoretc.More troubling is that the opinions of Bill Gates and the companies and health advisory institutions that he has effectively captured through what he terms 'philanthropy', have set the agenda for a significant number of governments around the world. This is a process sometimes referred to asTherefore,as it was faced with the specter of being viewed as an unreliable organization that had become the the target of regulatory capture by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.These developments at the WHO, which previously touted the likelihood of a second wave also come as testing for a coronavirus vaccine haveInstitutional changes work along a course which navigates the complexities of the relationships and the related statuses involved. As Ghebreyesus, an African, represents the WHO's strong efforts and presence across all of Africa, Neira in her leading role in the organization also represents Europe-wide interests. Europe's economic devastation has been significant, butThis is represented by Neira's big announcement on Monday.The US announced its change of course externally, through US President Trump.That is a reference to Bill Gates' influence on the predictive contagion models, as well as the insistence that only a vaccine could help guarantee that the western world could end social distancing measures and re-open their respective economies.