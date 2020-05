Nursing home residents continue to make up the vast majority of coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio, according to new Department of Health statistics.At least 1,246 residents of Ohio's long-term care facilities have died as of Wednesday from the virus, or about 70% of the total COVID-19 deaths statewide, the data show.As nursing home fatalities continue to rise, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has promised a plan to ramp up testing in long-term care facilities, including the deployment of 14 teams of Ohio National Guard members to assist with the testing.The state says 14 National Guard teams of 10 members each will assist the Health Department with testing, with teams consisting of medically qualified Ohio Air and Army guard personnel including medics and nurses.Meanwhile, the state reported Thursday that more than 1.2 million people filed unemployment claims in the past nine weeks as Ohio's stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.For the week ending May 16, just over 46,000 people filed jobless claims, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. That's down from the approximately 51,000 claims filed the previous week.The unemployment numbers were released as Ohio restaurants were set to offer indoor dining again Thursday after a two-month shutdown. Campgrounds are also reopening.Horse racing begins again Friday, but without spectators.Restaurants that allow diners inside must provide proper social distancing and other safety measures. The Ohio Restaurant Association says seven in 10 restaurants plan to reopen Thursday or soon after.Restaurants could offer outdoor dining beginning May 15, which led to some scenes of overcrowded patios in cities around Ohio and a warning from Gov. Mike DeWine that police officers and health investigators will be making safety checks as part of beefed up enforcement teams.Bar owners could wind up in court or lose their liquor licenses if they don't take steps to control their customers, DeWine warned.Gyms and fitness centers reopen May 26 following a March 22 order shutting them down as nonessential businesses. On Wednesday, a Lake County judge called that order by Health Director Dr. Amy Acton "arbitrary, unreasonable and oppressive."The ruling applies only to gyms in that northeastern Ohio county.___LATEST CASESThe number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has reached 1,789, state health officials said.The Ohio Department of Health said that 61 new deaths were reported in the past day and that overall there have been a total of 5,100 hospitalizations.Health officials said there were nearly 29,500 cases considered either confirmed or probable.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.