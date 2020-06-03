© UK Column News



An incredible discovery of UK government documents from SAGE science advisory committee reveals that Downing Street's decision to 'Lockdown' the country was in fact a political one, and little to do with "The Science" that government insists it's being guided by. Also, many are concerned about a spike in child abuse reports as a result of government lockdown policy. All this and more.Co-hosts Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with the latest Coronavirus updates. Watch: