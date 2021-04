© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (L)/REUTERS/Henry Nicholls (R)

"If you want to get back to your favorite places and feel confident they have put your health and safety first," Jennifer Lopez says as the video opens, followed by numerous other celebs chiming in to inform viewers: "look for the WELL Health-Safety Seal."



"Everything may look the same, but the WELL Health-Safety Seal means that your health and safety are top of mind," De Niro later says, as generic corporate-style music plays in the background.

"'Years of research' ? Even though the pandemic is only a year old but they've been preparing for this for years. I'm calling BS on these fools," one user wrote in response to Scialla's comments.

Lady Gaga, Robert De Niro, and other high-profile celebrities have teamed up for a vague commercial promoting the so-called 'WELL Health-Safety Seal,' an expensive endorsement for business owners that many are panning as useless.The ad - directed by none other than Spike Lee - only vaguely explains what this seal actually is. Paul Scialla, the founder of IWBI's (International WELL Building Institute) parent company Delos,The ad's vagueness and the promise of a celebrity-approved seal of approval for businesses in a Covid-19-plagued world raised alarms on social media as the ad spread, with some mocking the "new world order" feel of the commercial and others pointing out some inconvenient details about this seal.Not mentioned in the ad is the fact that a seal can cost over $12,000.How does one receive this magical seal after writing the check? Your business must meet the standards for 15 out of a 22-point criteria list related to air and water quality, sanitation, etc.As some have pointed out, however, there is no hands-on testing by the company, with everything being "entirely documentation-based."A brief bit from the ad squeezed in towards the end also reveals that this Lady Gaga-approved seal "does not guarantee that a space is safe or free from pathogens."