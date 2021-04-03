"If you want to get back to your favorite places and feel confident they have put your health and safety first," Jennifer Lopez says as the video opens, followed by numerous other celebs chiming in to inform viewers: "look for the WELL Health-Safety Seal."
"Everything may look the same, but the WELL Health-Safety Seal means that your health and safety are top of mind," De Niro later says, as generic corporate-style music plays in the background.
Comment: Just a few years ago De Niro helped promote the excellent documentary called "VAXXED - From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" (despite being compelled/coerced into pulling it from his theater). The film exposed many of the lies about vaccines that De Niro felt important to share because of his own vaccine-injured autistic son. How and why did he change his mind despite all his efforts in the past to expose the dangers of vaccines?
The ad - directed by none other than Spike Lee - only vaguely explains what this seal actually is. Paul Scialla, the founder of IWBI's (International WELL Building Institute) parent company Delos, shows up to promise that the safety endorsement is based on "years of input and research."
Every business from stadiums to banks is mentioned as a possible place where the seal can be found, with things like "cleaning and sanitizing procedures," "emergency preparedness programs" and "health services" being considered.
The ad's vagueness and the promise of a celebrity-approved seal of approval for businesses in a Covid-19-plagued world raised alarms on social media as the ad spread, with some mocking the "new world order" feel of the commercial and others pointing out some inconvenient details about this seal.
"'Years of research' ? Even though the pandemic is only a year old but they've been preparing for this for years. I'm calling BS on these fools," one user wrote in response to Scialla's comments.Others took the dystopian theme a step further by pointing out that parent company Delos is also the name of the fictional corporation in 'Westworld,' a science fiction film now remade as an HBO series where people pay for the right to use androids for sport, including killing.
Not mentioned in the ad is the fact that a seal can cost over $12,000.
How does one receive this magical seal after writing the check? Your business must meet the standards for 15 out of a 22-point criteria list related to air and water quality, sanitation, etc.
As some have pointed out, however, there is no hands-on testing by the company, with everything being "entirely documentation-based."
A brief bit from the ad squeezed in towards the end also reveals that this Lady Gaga-approved seal "does not guarantee that a space is safe or free from pathogens."
Celebrities promoting this health seal are referred to as "ambassadors" on the Well Certified website
Comment: The PTB are using brainwashed Hollywood and TV celebrities to program the masses in the hopes of having a population that will accept a totalitarian and fascistic society - with two major categories of people:
1. The obedient vaccinated sheeple who will have some privileges, and
2. The unvaccinated dirty rebels who will be excluded from much of society - as well as hated and perceived by the "upper" vaccinated class as irresponsible savages who are killing innocent people by spreading the virus.
No, this is not a sci-fi movie scenario. This is what they want their "new normal" to look like. And they have a good chance to make it real.
See also: