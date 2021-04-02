© Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Time



One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday."It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference.The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.In the two other outbursts in March, a man killed eight people including six Asian women at three Atlanta-area spas, and another man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killing 10.Unlike the other two outbursts, investigators in California say, ruling out a random act of violence."The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told the same news conference., 44, a resident of the nearby city of Fullerton.Besides the boy, the other fatalities were a man and two women.The shooter and the woman who was protecting the boy both remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Amat said.Spitzer said.From outside the courtyard, two of the officers engaged in a gunbattle with the suspect,, Amat said.Authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun and a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition that they believe belonged to the suspect.Police are withholding their identities until relatives can be notified.