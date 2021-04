© picture alliance via Getty Images

The utter stupidity and real danger of having to wear a face mask while swimming in the sea goes without saying.

Backlash from holidaymakers who say they won't visit.Spain has passed a new law forcing people to wear face masks everywhere outside and even while swimming in the sea.Yes, really.Having to wear a face covering while placing yourself in a situation where you have a heightened risk of encountering breathing difficulties is totally insane.Thankfully, there has been a huge backlash to the law, which has "spread dismay through Spain's tourism industry," according to the London Times "And now they want to turn the beaches into open-air field hospitals," he added.One respondent on Twitter exemplified the sentiment of many potential holidaymakers - that they would simply avoid Spain altogether."If Spain requires masks on the beach after 17 May, I'll cancel my holiday to Marbella and go to Cyprus or Florida where tourists' money is welcome," he said."There's never been a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a beach ever anywhere in the world to the best of my knowledge," said Woolhouse, who told a committee of MPs that visiting the beach would be one of the safest things to do.Now take a look at this graph showing what happened to COVID cases in Spain, and every other major European country for that matter, after mandatory face masks were introduced.