© Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin



"the global digital space often becomes a platform for harsh confrontation in the information sphere - for unfair competition and cyber attacks. The digital environment is used by international terrorists and organized crime. In a word, there are many potential threats to general, global security and to individual countries, including their sovereignty and national interests."

"to agree to universal international legal treaties aimed at preventing conflicts and building a mutually beneficial partnership in the global information space, for the sustainable development of each state. It would aim to create favorable conditions for scientific research, and enable the rapid implementation of the most advanced technological solutions while preventing potential risks."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said theAt a meeting of Russia's security council on Friday, Putin said thatAs a result, the president argued, it is necessaryEarlier this month, the Kremlin expressed concern after the New York Times reported thatThe attack was predictedIn an interview,told the newspaper thatarguing that such actions would force a "broad strategic discussion" with Moscow.The escalation comes afterthat saw breaches of 100 commercial firms around the world, as well as nine US government agencies. US intelligence agencies say that the incident was "likely Russian in origin."