© Provided by NBC News

The giant container ship that has blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for the last week, bringing a key global trade route to a standstill and capturing the world's attention, was partially refloated early Monday.The Ever Given "has successfully floated after the ship responded to the pulling and towing maneuvers," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement.The 1,400-foot long ship jammed diagonally across a southern section of the Suez Canal last Tuesday, leaving a total of 367 ships , including dozens of container ships and bulk carriers, unable to use the key trading route as of Monday morning.The maneuvers were due to resume again when the tide brings the water level back up.Maritime traffic will resume once the ship is directed toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between north and south end of the canal, where it will undergo technical examination, the authority said.Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the company that owns the vessel, told NBC News early Monday that the ship was not yet refloated and that the rescue operation had been put on pause because the water level, which has posed challenges throughout the process, had receded again.The company had previously said it was considering removing containers if other refloating efforts failed.The stranded Panama-flagged and Japanese-owned ship had halted all traffic across the canal. Experts feared it could take weeks to free it and clear the blockage of a route that accounts for about 12 percent of global trade.The Suez Canal usually allows 50 cargo ships pass daily between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, providing a vital trade corridor between Europe and Asia.Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, Reuters reported, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, already strained by Covid-19 restrictions.If the blockage dragged on, shippers may have been forced to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, adding about two weeks and extra fuel costs to journeys.Charlene Gubash reported from Suez, Richie Duchon reported from Los Angeles, and Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo.