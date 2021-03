© REUTERS / AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

The notorious 400-meter container ship Ever Given ran aground last Tuesday and completely blocked traffic in the Suez Canal. The absurd situation, which amused netizens throughout the world, dealt a major blow to world trade as almost a third of all container traffic in the world is carried out through the canal.Similarly, on 23 March, a huge transport vessel owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen KK and leased from the Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine got stuck in the Suez Cana l. Emergency services managed to re-float the ship on 29 March, but it's unknown yet when canal traffic will resume.However, netizens worldwide quickly noticed the coincidence, poking fun at the situation and posting memes.​Some Twitter users drew attention to Ever Given's damaged reputation. "I hope this company does not own planes?" a user commented