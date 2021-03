© Reuters / Hannah McKay



Life has to return to normal or ulterior motives are in play."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was condemned by publicans and drinkers alike after he announced that pubs could ban people from entering if they haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19.The prime minister's comments prompted criticism from members of his own party, including Covid Recovery Group Deputy Chairman Steve Baker MP, who said Johnson has "[begun] to tread a dangerous path" and that politicians "must not fall into this ghastly trap."Hugh Osmond, theand "almost certainly illegal."against young people who haven't even been offered the vaccine yet," he noted.Kate Nicholls, the CEO of hospitality trade association UKHospitality, saidAdam Brooks, a publican who runs several pubs, also protested against vaccine certification and announced that he would not be implementing it in his own establishments.In February, Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that the government was not looking at the possibility of creating a domestic vaccine passport, saying it "would be discriminatory."Just days later, however, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed the idea hadn't "been ruled out" and was "under consideration."