What are the new measures?

Churches will be asked to hold services marking the Christian festival online.

No more than five adults from two households will be able to meet over the five-day period.

Testing and vaccination centers can remain open.

Public gatherings will be prohibited.

Almost all shops will be shut during the five days. Only grocery stores may open on Saturday, April 3.

Anyone from Germany holidaying abroad will have to be tested before boarding a flight back to Germany.

What did Merkel say?

"We are in a very, very serious situation" due to the spread of coronavirus variants in the country, Merkel told the press conference.



"What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she said. The new virus is "significantly more deadly, significantly more infectious."



"It really makes you a bit wistful about what we could have already achieved," Merkel said, adding that the mutated virus has now "basically eaten up" earlier gains.

"We are quite close to the Easter holidays, and a lot of people wanted to go on holidays. So for political leaders, it was quite hard to tell people 'no,'" Sensburg said.



"This was not an easy decision, but in the end, the numbers are too high in Germany," he said.

What state leaders said

"We are having a de facto Easter lockdown," Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder told reporters. The goal is to take the speed out of the virus, he said.



"We are probably now living in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic," Söder added, saying that many people underestimate the situation.

"Firms should not produce anything, traveling to work should only take place when it is absolutely necessary. Public life in Germany and human interactions should be reduced to the absolute minimum. A short but consequent phase of stillstand can break and dampen the infection wave," Weil said.

'Doubt' over length of Easter shutdown

"I doubt it a little bit," Tobias Kurth, the director of the Institute of Public Health and Epidemiology at Berlin's Charité Hospital, told DW.

"I think a strict lockdown would work, but we opened up ... without a clear concept of rapid testing or not having enough rapid testing available," Kurth said.

A full lockdown 'won't work'

"What I'm really concerned about is that we are running from one lockdown to the next lockdown with any with no perspective for our population," added Ullman, who is also a trained physician and lawmaker for Germany's pro-business Free Democratic Party.

According to Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), the seven-day incidence rate stood at 107 on Monday, above the 100 threshold at which Health authorities warned last week that coronavirus case numbers are rising at a "very clearly exponential rate." The number of confirmed cases in Germany on Monday increased by 7,709 to 2,667,225, while the death toll rose by 50 to 74,714.