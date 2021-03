© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



At least 33 people have been arrested for 'breaching Covid regulations' amid scuffles with riot police after thousands marched through central London in defiance of national lockdown and restrictions.The anti-lockdown rally started as a peaceful march on Saturday afternoon, under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, but eventually turned ugly after the officers began detaining people while the protesters actively resisted and some even pelted them with bottles.Sporadic scuffles reportedly dragged into the night as smaller groups refused to disperse and go home.In defiance of the ban on mass gatherings, mask mandates and other restrictions , protesters - including families with children - chanted slogans such as 'Freedom!' and 'We don't consent!', and carrying banners that read 'Stop destroying our kids' lives!'While authorities have yet to provide an estimate of the number of participants, local media reports and videos from the scene suggest that thousands of people marched through London, and even police acknowledged that "more people than previously expected" showed up.