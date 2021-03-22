Society's Child
'Stop destroying our kids' lives!' Clashes, arrests as thousands protest against Covid lockdown in London
RT
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 23:06 UTC
The anti-lockdown rally started as a peaceful march on Saturday afternoon, under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, but eventually turned ugly after the officers began detaining people while the protesters actively resisted and some even pelted them with bottles.
Riot police actively "engaged" those "breaching Covid regulations," making at least 33 arrests by 7pm, Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter.
Sporadic scuffles reportedly dragged into the night as smaller groups refused to disperse and go home.
Piers Corbyn, the 73-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and a vocal lockdown and vaccine critic, gave a heated speech in Hyde Park before police broke up the gathering and the protesters proceeded to march through London streets.
In defiance of the ban on mass gatherings, mask mandates and other restrictions, protesters - including families with children - chanted slogans such as 'Freedom!' and 'We don't consent!', and carrying banners that read 'Stop destroying our kids' lives!'
While authorities have yet to provide an estimate of the number of participants, local media reports and videos from the scene suggest that thousands of people marched through London, and even police acknowledged that "more people than previously expected" showed up.
Latest News
- Venezuela says natural gas plant explosion was 'terrorist attack' targeting sanctioned state-run energy company
- 'Stop destroying our kids' lives!' Clashes, arrests as thousands protest against Covid lockdown in London
- Sen. Paul spars with Fauci over wearing masks after COVID-19 vaccination: 'Isn't that theater?'
- Flashback: Baltimore detective turns to FBI, public for help finding Molly Macauley's murderer
- Adapt 2030: Why is the media talking about global famine?
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Biden White House working with Silicon Valley to censor vaccine criticism
- Trump thumps Biden: He turned a 'national triumph into a national disaster'
- John Helmer: Not Shock & Awe, US war against Russia is Woozle & Bamboozle
- Blood-brain barrier leak could possibly cause poor memory
- Bush II 'still disturbed' by Capitol riot: 'I was sick to my stomach'
- Russia recalls their US envoy following interview where Biden agreed Putin was a 'killer'
- Gunmen kill 13 police in daytime ambush in central Mexico
- Baby girl killed by family dog in Springfield, Illinois
- No laughing matter: UK Foreign Office contractor sought to recruit comedians, YouTubers to take part in secret Baltic psyops camp
- Biden's closest aides made millions before entering the WH via Big Business and Wall Street
- Biden administration plans 'reset' with Palestinians
- How woke whites are turning minorities into Republican voters
- Bill Gates urges fans to eat synthetic meat to save planet, dismisses 'crazy conspiracies' about vaccines, 5G in Reddit AMA
- 'Finished with the bluffing': Jewish National Fund goes public with its aid to settlers
- Sen. Paul spars with Fauci over wearing masks after COVID-19 vaccination: 'Isn't that theater?'
- Biden White House working with Silicon Valley to censor vaccine criticism
- Trump thumps Biden: He turned a 'national triumph into a national disaster'
- John Helmer: Not Shock & Awe, US war against Russia is Woozle & Bamboozle
- Bush II 'still disturbed' by Capitol riot: 'I was sick to my stomach'
- Russia recalls their US envoy following interview where Biden agreed Putin was a 'killer'
- No laughing matter: UK Foreign Office contractor sought to recruit comedians, YouTubers to take part in secret Baltic psyops camp
- Biden's closest aides made millions before entering the WH via Big Business and Wall Street
- Biden administration plans 'reset' with Palestinians
- Intersectional imperialism: A wholesome menace
- Taliban expects US withdrawal as per agreement, vows to restore Islamic rule
- NY Supreme Court hands Project Veritas a major legal victory against New York Times
- Engdahl: The Great Reset is here - follow the money
- Stripping Catalan MEPs of immunity from prosecution 'undermines EU's moral authority' - region's ex-leader
- Biden and Blinken's unprovoked attacks on Russia and China backfire - if you live in a glass house, don't throw stones
- Interview: Brazil's Lula da Silva will be 'a major political force' next year, claims journalist Brian Mier
- From soft liberalism to iron-fisted leftism in today's US Military
- Israel behind 'dozens' of attacks on Iranian ships which have cost Tehran 'billions'
- Toronto lockdown czar's husband has 'financial ties' to Pfizer, AstraZeneca
- Best of the Web: Netherlands election result: Mark Rutte retains premiership as Dutch apparently vote overwhelmingly in favor of Covid-19 restriction measures
- Venezuela says natural gas plant explosion was 'terrorist attack' targeting sanctioned state-run energy company
- 'Stop destroying our kids' lives!' Clashes, arrests as thousands protest against Covid lockdown in London
- Flashback: Baltimore detective turns to FBI, public for help finding Molly Macauley's murderer
- Adapt 2030: Why is the media talking about global famine?
- Gunmen kill 13 police in daytime ambush in central Mexico
- How woke whites are turning minorities into Republican voters
- Bill Gates urges fans to eat synthetic meat to save planet, dismisses 'crazy conspiracies' about vaccines, 5G in Reddit AMA
- 'Finished with the bluffing': Jewish National Fund goes public with its aid to settlers
- Domestic violent extremists 'will almost certainly' attempt violence in 2021, intelligence community warns
- 'Nothing else explains it': Norwegian scientists say AstraZeneca DID cause blood clots; British and Dutch experts dismiss theory
- Canadian father, jailed for fighting to block gender transition of his child denied bail
- Hysterical MSNBC analyst says parody meme of Trump knocking Biden down AF One stairs could lead to ASSASSINATION attempt
- FBI releases 10 videos of 'most egregious' attacks on Capitol Police officers
- Thousands surround Israeli Parliament (again) to protest against Netanyahu ahead of election
- Best of the Web: Lockdown protests erupt across Europe and Canada, police greet crowds in riot gear
- Germany weighs longer COVID lockdown amid 'exponential' rise
- Lawyer: Canada border questions violated Huawei CFO's rights
- Journalist behind crowd-funded Hunter Biden biopic: 'Stop the coverup, get the truth out there, let the chips fall where they may'
- Dysentery outbreak in Vancouver 'symptom of broader systemic malady'
- Louisiana man charged with gruesome plot to kill & dismember gay men
- The murky origins of an enigmatic artifact
- The US pivot to Asia: Cold war lessons from Vietnam to today
- Bible scroll fragments, 6,000 year old mummified child & world's oldest basket found in Dead Sea 'Cave of Horror'
- Why Channel 37 doesn't exist on your tv (and what it has to do with aliens)
- Best of the Web: Return of the Leviathan: The Fascist Roots of the CIA and the True Origin of the Cold War
- Does this bronze age burial treasure reveal a powerful European female leader?
- Researchers solve more of the mystery of Laos megalithic jars
- The great Quebec blackout, March 13, 1989
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old Antikythera 'computer' may be closer to being solved
- BBC leaked files: UK's state media engaged in anti-Moscow information warfare operations in Eastern Europe
- Scythians also settled down and practiced agriculture says new study
- Biden should end U.S. hypocrisy on Israeli nukes
- Space, spies & suicide: How Roscosmos adviser and ex-journo Ivan Safronov crash-landed at the centre of NATO-linked espionage drama
- Africa's lost Empire - The Kingdom of Aksum
- Ancient settlements associated with 'Polish Pyramids' discovered
- Laos mysterious plain of jars
- Ex-CIA chief gives JFK assassination some QAnon-style spin
- Neanderthals possessed ability to perceive and produce human speech
- Pompeii's House of the Ceii restored revealing Roman frescoes glowing with color
- Nazi Industrialism, Technocracy, Social Engineering: A History of Klaus Schwab's Family Values
- Becoming the King in the North: Identification with fictional characters is associated with greater self - other neural overlap
- New nova visible in Cassiopeia constellation discovered by amateur astronomer
- Many deep-sea microbes invisible to mammalian immune system
- Enigmatic circling behavior observed in numerous marine animals
- 'Deep Time' experiment with 15 people sealed in dark cave for 40 days begins
- Glaciers and enigmatic stone stripes in the Ethiopian highlands
- Best of the Web: Record number of asteroids observed flying past Earth in 2020 - Despite lockdowns interrupting surveys
- Discovery identifies non-DNA mechanism involved in transmitting paternal experience to offspring
- Audi will stop developing internal combustion engines
- New research claims wormholes across the universe are traversable, with one small catch
- NFTs explained: What is a non-fungible token and why are Elon Musk, Kings of Leon and Jack Dorsey selling them
- Microbes unknown to science discovered on The International Space Station
- Scientists stunned to discover plants beneath mile-deep Greenland ice
- Karma family of asteroids potential source of near-Earth asteroids
- 7,000 year-old evidence for malaria changes understanding of one of world's deadliest diseases
- The Great Québec Blackout was caused by double tap CMEs
- Black Hole on the move detected by astronomers
- Russian scientists place underwater telescope below Siberia's Lake Baikal, aim to detect neutrinos from billions of years ago
- Lack of 'important' genetic changes to Covid-19 in first 11 months surprises scientists
- Houston Uni geologists discover powerful 'river of rocks' below Caribbean
- Baby girl killed by family dog in Springfield, Illinois
- Lightning kills Salvador surfer training for tournament
- Shallow 3.5 earthquake hits northwest France
- Late snowfall hits the island of Mallorca, Spain
- Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital after weeks of seismic activity
- 6.1-magnitude quake hits west of Macquarie Island
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks northeastern Japan
- Flash floods, towns evacuated and dams on the brink of spilling over as wild weather slams New South Wales, Australia
- Snowstorm hits Murmansk, Russia
- Best of the Web: Snow falls on coldest day in Fallas, Spain since 1939 - temperature drops OVER 20ºC in 24 hours
- Severe flash floods in Luanda, Angola kill at least 4 people and 3 missing
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global deserts green as Africa's new crop grow zone emerges
- Snow accumulates as blizzard conditions hit Texas Panhandle in mid-March
- Tornado damages homes in Choctaw County, Alabama
- Onlookers stunned by sight of 'snow tornado' in Big Sky, Montana
- Tuesday's 200-mile-wide dust storm brought 64 mph winds to El Paso, Texas
- Skier killed by avalanche in Val d'Aosta, Italy
- Lighting bolt kills three, injures one in Zimbabwe
- Shallow M6.0 earthquake strikes off Algeria
- Since 2015 Europe suffering worst droughts in two thousand years
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Spectacular meteor fireball in Belem, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Pittsburgh
- Space rock reportedly hits Cuba, lights up night sky, causes explosions
- Bright meteor fireball over Spain (March 17)
- Large meteor fireball turns night into day over Indonesia
- Very bright bolide over Minas Gerais, Brazil on March 11
- Meteor fireball streaks over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 15)
- Meteor fireball seen traveling across sky over Tokyo
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida
- Vermonters see, hear, feel meteor fireball speeding over state
- Meteor fireball over Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on March 3
- Best of the Web: Blazing meteor fireball observed across UK - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
- Meteor fireball turns night into day in Mallorca, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Alberta, Canada
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 16)
- Blood-brain barrier leak could possibly cause poor memory
- Best of the Web: COVID prevention - an effective alternative to vaccines
- How sperm 'remember' and pass on non-DNA-coded traits to embryos
- Why are we vaccinating children against covid-19?
- Microbiome-immunotherapy connection revealed in new study
- Collected evidence that lockdowns do more harm than good
- Spain investigating woman's death two weeks after dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- Covid much less deadly says new study
- Lab-created heart valves can grow with the recipient
- No more anal probes? Non-invasive skin swabs are enough to quickly detect Covid-19, new study finds
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Celebrity Health Advice - Who's Allowed to Say What?
- Italy opens manslaughter case after teacher dies hours after getting AstraZeneca vaccine
- Is covid the most deadly infectious disease in a century?
- Is Gardasil vaccine linked to record birth rate declines?
- The EU-AstraZeneca row: a complete timeline
- Giving teens cross-sex hormones causes premature aging
- Researchers find key to preventing killer allergic reactions - embedded in our own immune systems.
- Another one bites the dust: Netherlands latest to suspend AstraZeneca over blood clot fear
- A coming COVID catastrophe - Dire warning from a vaccine developer
- Proper caution: Ireland suspends AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over blood clot concerns
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Best of the Web: On the psychology of the conspiracy denier
- Better way to measure consciousness found by researchers
- Research shows that BSers are more likely to fall for BS
- Unrelenting, omnipresent fear short circuits the human brain
- 'Decolonising Math' is rooted in a decades-old conflict
- The emerging totalitarian dystopia: Interview with Professor Mattias Desmet
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Joshua Slocum: We're Living in a Cluster B World
- You're not trans. You're just weird
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Study provides detailed look on the neuroscience of placebo effects
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
- Heroic Secret Service agent dives in front of Biden as reporter tries to ask question
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Activists fight racism by driving all people of color out of pop culture
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
- Secret strategy: Texas removes mask mandate to scare all the Californians away
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
Quote of the Day
It is in your power to perceive deception, to shut off gimmickry, to reward honesty, to demand legislation where needed. Without your approval, no TV show is worthwhile and no politician can exist.
Recent Comments
[Link] Odd that Sott hasn't informed us about the anti lock down demonstrations around the world but gives us mind fodder instead.
She was a hit and it will not be solved.
But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin and Biden have "different perspectives on their respective countries." Sure. Putin honestly...
What comes first is our own mind/spirit - inner silence - beliefs - prayer - meditation - intercession - loyalty - perseverance - courage - intent...
They don't care that their cards are showing. Timothy Hale Cusanelli Timothy Hale-Cusanelli , an Army Reservist and contractor who posed like...
Comment: Meanwhile, in New York: