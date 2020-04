© AFP / JEFF KOWALSKY

Where did things go wrong?

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

As the world races against time to beat Covid-19, many feel the lockdown has been unfair and over-the-top. Now, anger and frustration threatens to snowball into something that makes a pandemic look like a picnic by comparison.Over the weekend, a number of American and European cities no longer resembled ghost towns, as hundreds of people protested their Covid-19 incarceration.In Paris's low-income northern suburbs, riots broke out over the police's alleged "heavy-handedness" against ethnic minority communities during the lockdown. Next door, a large group rallied on Berlin's central square to protest about the government's "authoritarian" measures. Several instances of the German police aggressively hauling away demonstrators were caught on film.Across the pond, in Michigan, hundreds of Lansing residents ignored stay-at-home and social distancing measures to participate in Operation Gridlock. This saw the state capital overrun with vehicles, many of which were proudly displaying the American and Confederate flags. On the street, protesters carried signs revealing pent-up sentiments such as "Musician out of work!" and "Open the economy - I need to feed my family!"Like some dystopian Hollywood film, the lives of billions of people across the planet changed dramatically overnight as though an invisible tornado had ripped through town.At present, millions of people are left wondering how it was possible that their leaders failed to warn them about the pandemic. And then, as the disease began its murderous march across the Western hemisphere, those countries with the world's most advanced medical facilities, equipment and techniques seemed suddenly incapable of organizing simple antibody tests for their citizens. Even the straightforward task of supplying enough face masks seemed like mission impossible. In the ultimate irony, communist China, the alleged source of the outbreak, was looked to as the provider of last resort for many emergency supplies.Speaking of China, those same Western countries that forever preach about the authoritarian impulses of certain foreign states suddenly began to resemble the real autocrats. Instead of using moderation when it came to enforcing rules and regulations on their people, the pandemic has had the curious effect of bringing out the inner monsters in many officials.While millions have begrudgingly accepted the shelter-in-place orders and temporary closure of non-essential businesses as a necessary way to save lives, many are now willing to accept the risk against an invisible threat as opposed to the alternative, which, for some, comes down to starving in their homes. And that's not an exaggeration.In the United States alone, 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since President Trump declared a national emergency last month. And although the government rammed through a massive multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package, the US$1,200 check that arrived in the mailboxes of 80 million Americans was reportedly spent just to keep food on the table. Meanwhile, in another ominous sign that the US economy is heading for the abyss, the number of Americans using their credit cards to pay their rent is up 30 percent on last month.All of this puts the situation, not least of all in the United States, into a fiercely politicized context. After all, 2020 promises to witness one of the most momentous presidential elections to hit Washington, DC in many years.Donald Trump, like other Western leaders across the world, is currently in a desperate race against time to determine the best way to open up the US economy and the doors to the homes of billions of families experiencing what could best be described as house arrest. Open up commerce too early and you risk being blamed for endangering lives; open it too late and you risk triggering the onset of another economic depression, as well as the outbreak of mass public unrest. Needless to say, not an enviable position for any political leader to be in.