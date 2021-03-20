Putin's forbearance is remarkable

"Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union. This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Biden's unacceptable characterization of Russia's president as a killer by stating that Biden had made it clear that "he doesn't want to normalize relations." In the Kremlin does hope burn eternal? It has been obvious to me for many years that Washington does not want normal relations with Russia or any country. Washington wants a hegemonic relationship with Washington as the hegemon and Russia as the obedient puppet as Russia was during the Yeltsin decade.Just consider the past four years of Trump's presidency. Trump declared his intention of normalizing relations with Russia and for this reason his presidency was destroyed by the American Establishment.There is no prospect of Russia having normal relations with the US and its Empire. The destruction of Trump's presidency and the theft of his reelection is proof that the American Establishment will not tolerate a president who intends a normal diplomatic relationship with a sovereign Russia. This one intention was all it took to destroy Trump's presidency. Trump was immediately confronted with three years of orchestrated "Russiagate," followed by two attempted impeachments of Trump on false grounds, and his reelection was stolen. The American judiciary refused to even look at the overwhelming evidence of the stolen election. Did the Kremlim really believe that Biden was going to repeat Trump's self-destruction and make friends with Russia?Despite all the clarity in Biden's accusation, backed up by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki that "the Russians will be held accountable," Russian Foreign ministry spokeswomanAmazing. It seems the Kremlin is incapable of acknowledging reality. In 2016 Hillary Clinton, who was expected to be the next US president, called Putin the "new Hitler." How does this differ from Biden calling Putin a killer?. The demonization of Putin and Russia has been underway for years.. He treats these calculated insults as if they are water off a duck's back. But Putin's response does not serve peace or Russian interests., please permit me to offer an explanation of the threat that you and the entire world face. Washington and the American foreign policy establishment hates your guts.and, thereby, put a powerful country in the way of American hegemony. Remember the Wolfowitz Doctrine (1992):You, President Putin and you alone, are responsible for the "re-emergence of a new rival . . . sufficient to generate global power." Therefore, you are an unpardonable constraint on American hegemony, and "our first objective" is to remove the constraint you place on American hegemony.. No alternative has come forward. Recently, two Russian analysts at the hegemonic Atlantic Council suggested that Washington pursue a less hostile approach to Russia. They were immediately denounced by the other 22 members of the council's foreign policy experts.It could not be stated any clearer that Russia is in Washington's way. Does the Kremlin lack people familiar with the English language?Whoever is advising the Kremlin is an idiot. Every time the Kremlin replies to insults and false accusations from Washington, the Kremlin hands to the entire Western media — a propaganda ministry, the likes of which has never before existed on earth and can be found only in science fiction such as George Orwell's 1984 — the opportunity to repeat the charge: "Today the Kremlin spokesman denied that Putin is a killer."If I may offer my advice, President Putin, explain to Peskov and to Zakharov not to respond to accusations and insults. Ignore them. Say nothing. Stop trying to appeal to Washington and its NATO puppets. The fact that Russia believes facts are relevant is seen by the West as a sign of great weakness. Facts don't matter in the West. Russiagate proved that for you.Go about your business where you are welcomed and regarded as a potential protector against Washington, such as Iran. Form an explicit mutual defense pact with China. Not even criminally insane Washington will take on Russia and China. Add Iran and the Taliban. The best way to keep Islamic terrorism out of the Russian Federation is to befriend them and turn them against Washington. Beat Washington at its own game. And by all means, stop Israel and Washington from attacking Syrian territory. Until you show Russia's power, you will not be taken seriously. The longer you are not taken seriously, the greater the likelihood that threats against Russia will mount until nuclear war arrives. Obviously, Russia is not taken seriously with American Democrat leaders describing the President of Russia as the "new Hitler" and "a killer." No American president dared to speak of a Soviet leader, where there actually was justification for the charge, in such terms.I offer this advicebecause I am pro-Russia and anti-America, but because I worked with President Reagan to achieve the goal of ending the Cold War and its threat of nuclear Armageddon. People can go on all they want about climate change and Covid, but nuclear war is an end times occurrence.The American neoconservative intent to acquire world hegemony will bring nuclear war unless you turn Russia's back to the decadent, corrupt, and dying West and protect with decisive force the interests of Russia and her friends. Washington denies you friends in Europe. Find them elsewhere. The peace of the world is at stake.