The definition of domestic terrorism is broad enough to encompass the activities of several prominent activist campaigns and organizations. Greenpeace, Operation Rescue, Vieques Island and WTO protesters and the Environmental Liberation Front have all recently engaged in activities that could subject them to being investigated as engaging in domestic terrorism

The incident in Puerto Rico involved the deliberate use of DU in preparation for combat in Kosovo. Although DU use is prohibited except during combat, the Navy fired at least 258 rounds in Vieques. Navy personnel have reported that the Navy has been firing DU into Vieques for years but this was the first time they were caught. Vieques is currently a national and international issue with confirmed environmental contamination and documented adverse health effects similar to those already observed

The Mainstream-Media Bypasses Al-Qaeda for White Supremacy

The vast majority of hate groups - including neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan, racist skinheads, neo-Confederates and white nationalists - adhere to some form of white supremacist ideology. Not surprisingly, the number of white nationalist groups, those particularly electrified by Trump's presidency, surged by almost 50 percent - from 100 groups to 148 - in 2018.



But in an equal yet opposite reaction, black nationalists groups also expanded their ranks, growing from 233 chapters in 2017 to 264 in 2018. These groups are typically antisemitic, anti-LGBT and anti-white. Unlike white nationalist groups, however, they have virtually no supporters or influence in mainstream politics, much less in the White House

However, they estimate that the KKK counts between 5,000 and 8,000 members nationwide. Back in the 1920's, when cities across the south were erecting monuments to Confederate generals, the Klan had 4 million members. As Roger L. Simon points out, this would be an impressive decrease even if the population of the U.S. hadn't swelled since the 1920's. Back then, the Klan constituted about 4 percent of the entire U.S. population. Now, the KKK is near its nadir. That would make them less than 0.003 percent of the population, even on the higher end of the SPLC's estimate. "It's a small group of real bad people," Simon writes

"If extrapolated to the entire US population, nine per cent would equate to 22 million people" and that "according to the survey, 83 per cent of Americans think holding neo-Nazi views is unacceptable."

In other words, White Supremacist groups that the Democratic Party and the mainstream-media who claim that they are threat is an over-exaggeration

"the DHS and its agencies are responsible for securing the country's borders, ports, transportation and cybersystems, generally leaving the monitoring of extremist groups and terrorism investigations to the FBI" but according to the article "the DHS and its agencies have nearly eight times as many employees as the FBI, and calls for the department to play a more muscular role in combating domestic extremism have policymakers looking at new ways to use its resources."

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has about 6,000 agents nationwide who investigate drug smuggling, human trafficking and illicit goods or currency. The branch has not focused on countering domestic extremism, but it's an armed component of the DHS that, in theory, could have a more hands-on role stopping homegrown terrorists and white supremacists

The United States faces a growing terrorism problem that will likely worsen over the next year. Based on a CSIS data set of terrorist incidents, the most significant threat likely comes from white supremacists, though anarchists and religious extremists inspired by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda could present a potential threat as well. Over the rest of 2020, the terrorist threat in the United States will likely rise based on several factors, including the November 2020 presidential election

So who is on the list?

Now the war is coming to the US.

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a socialist.



Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a trade unionist.



Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.