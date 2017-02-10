© The Office
This week we turn the focus of our open source investigation to Sgt. Terrance Yeakey, one of the first responder heroes at the scene of the OKC bombing who discovered something that conflicted with the official story of the bombing...something that cost him his life.


Documentation

Who Killed Terry Yeakey?
Time Reference: 15:12 Description: Overview article on Yeakey's death from 1999. Link To: APFN

Interview with Tonia Yeakey
Time Reference: 20:39 Description: An interview with Terry Yeakey's widow from Oklahoma City radio from 1998. Link To: YouTube.com

We Are Change Oklahoma mini-documentary about Yeakey
Time Reference: 35:49 Description: Released in May of this year, it features information about Yeakey's life and death and interviews with his family members. Link To: YouTube.com

We Are Change Oklahome homepage
Time Reference: 40:03 Description: Find out more about We Are Change Oklahoma Link To: WeAreChangeOklahoma

Terrance Yeakey Truth
Time Reference: 40:07 Description: Preserving the memory of Sgt. Terrance Yeakey Link To: TYTruth.com

Terrance Yeakey Truth Legal Fund
Time Reference: 48:21 Description: Donate to help fund the investigation into Terry Yeakey's death. Link To: TYTruth.com